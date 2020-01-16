Truck News

ECONOMIC WATCH: Transportation, warehousing jobs dip

OTTAWA, Ont. – Canada shed 5,100 transportation and warehousing jobs between November and December, as totals dropped from 1,031,600 to 1,026,500, Statistics Canada reports.

But the numbers are essentially unchanged when comparing December 2018 to the same month in 2019, down just 200 jobs.

The figures were reported in the latest Labour Force Survey, which reported a monthly increase of 35,000 jobs overall, trimming the nation’s unemployment rate by 0.3% to 5.6%.

Employment increased by 320,000 (1.7%) over the previous 12 months, driven by gains of 283,000 full-time positions.

 


