Edmonton Kenworth secures top PacLease honor

Edmonton Kenworth, with locations in Edmonton and Calgary, is PacLease’s Franchise of the Year for Canada.

A PacLease franchise since 1982, the business “has an intense focus on building strong customer relationships,” Paccar Leasing president Ken Roemer said in a press release.

“They operate out of standalone facilities to better control all aspects of customer service and vehicle maintenance, and their excellence continues from when they were named our North American Franchise of the Year in 2018. They truly represent us well in Canada.”

MHC Truck Leasing, with 32 locations in the U.S. Midwest and South, is North American Franchise of the Year, while Allstate Peterbilt Group is U.S. Franchise of the Year.