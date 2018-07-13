Enforcement teams prepare for focus on unsafe drivers

GREENBELT, Md. – Roadside enforcement teams are preparing for the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s Operation Safe Driver Week, scheduled for July 15-21. And that means focusing on unsafe drivers.

Issues tracked during the blitz will include speeding, distracted driving, texting, failing to use a seatbelt, following too closely, improper lane changes, and failing to obey traffic control devices among others.

Last year’s blitz saw 38,878 citations and warnings issued for unsafe driving behaviors, and 20,315 of those were to people at the wheel of passenger vehicles.

The alliance cites the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Large Truck Crash Causation Study, which found that driver behavior is a critical reason for more than 88% of large truck crashes and 93% of passenger vehicle crashes.