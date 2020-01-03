Entries open for private fleet awards

MILTON, Ont. – The Private Motor Truck Council of Canada is now accepting entries for a series of annual awards, to be presented during its annual conference in Niagara Falls from June 10-12.

The deadline for any entries is April 1.

Among the honors:

The Rick Austin Memorial Dispatcher of the Year Award, established in 2018 in memory of a CPC Logistics Canada dispatcher assigned to John Deere, recognizes a nominee’s contribution to their company over the past year or full career.

The PMTC and 3M Vehicle Graphics Design Awards, a signature feature of the annual conference, recognizes vehicle graphics in several categories.

The PMTC and CPC Logistics Canada Hall of Fame for Professional Drivers honors drivers who are employed by council members and demonstrate superior over-the-road performance. The Hall of Fame itself is hosted on the PMTC’s website.

PMTC and Aviva Canada Private Fleet Safety Awards promote best practices in fleet safety management, especially in cases where private fleets exceed National Safety Code requirements. This program is open to members and non-members alike.

The PMTC-KRTS Processional CMV Driver Training Scholarship covers the cost of an award winner’s full training program, while the PMTC Young Leaders Education Bursary will cover the cost of two of the four courses needed to complete the PMTC Logistics Management Graduate Program.

For more information, click here.