Erb charity golf tournament raises $29K
NEW HAMBURG, Ont. — Erb Transport’s 2020 golf tournament has raised $29,000 for local charities, the company said Thursday.
Since its debut in 1994, the event has raised a total of $465,000 for Aldaview Services, Wilmot Family Resource Centre and Interfaith Counselling Centre.
The tournament is usually held in June every year, but was delayed until Sept. 24 due to Covid-19.
Wendell Erb, Erb’s president and CEO, said the popularity of the tournament has grown over the years.
“It has become a significant revenue provider for the local charities,” he said.
This year, the format of the tournament was a little different from past events because of the pandemic, the company said.
“Instead of the usual early start and sit-down dinner, golfers were greeted with gift bags and face masks at a drive-thru registration before getting into their golf carts equipped with hand sanitizers and plexiglass dividers.”
The event was supported by Erb suppliers and business partners.
