Erb grants another wish

BADEN, Ont. – For the second time this year, Erb Transport has opened its cab doors to help someone realize a dream.

On May 11, Erb drive Lyoness Woodstock gave a 75-kilometer ride to Shirley Barkell, helping her achieve a lifelong dream of riding in a big rig. And on July 22, Erb took a three-year-old cancer patient for a truck trip, allowing him to check an item off his bucket list.

The Brantford boy, Nathan, was diagnosed with leukemia at 22 months of age. During his stays at McMaster Hospital, he became enamored with the trucks that would drive past his window. He decided he wanted to ride in “every type of truck in the world,” Erb reported, and the company was eager to give him the opportunity to check “transport truck” off his list. He had already sat in a garbage truck, firetruck, and bulldozer, but this was his first ride-along.

Scott Misener, Baden driver supervisor, was Nathan’s chauffer. He allowed Nathan to pull the air horn and presented him with an Erb hat and diecast truck. Company CEO Wendell Erb met with Nathan and chatted with him about the trucks at the company’s terminal after the drive.

Erb said Nathan left the visit feeling inspired and excited to tell the doctors and nurses about his day. He has been responding well to medication and treatment and was in good spirits, the company reported.