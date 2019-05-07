ExpoCam truck show records record attendance

MONTREAL, Que. — ExpoCam, Canada’s biennial truck show based in Montreal, attracted 14,634 attendees from April 11-13, representing 11,532 industry buyers and 3,102 exhibitors.

In addition to companies showcasing their latest produce and service offerings, about 47 businesses actively recruited job candidates on site.

Ron Pridmore, formerly of Campbell Moving Systems and now a subcontractor with AMJ Campbell Movers, was named Highway Star of the Year – an honor recognizing Canada’s top owner-operator or driver of the year. International Trucks was once again recognized as ExpoCam’s Platinum sponsor.

“The 2019 edition of ExpoCam is one of the best we’ve ever seen,” said Joe Glionna, president of Newcom Media Quebec and Newcom Media Inc., which organizes and runs the show. “Exhibitors have been creative and dynamic in presenting their products and services to the thousands of visitors who came to Place Bonaventure. We are already looking forward to the next ExpoCam in 2021.”

Newcom also publishes magazines including Transport Routier, Today’s Trucking, Truck News, Truck West, Truck & Trailer, and Truck Tech, as well as their affiliated websites and newsletters.

The second Canadian Fleet Maintenance Summit (SCEF) — organized by Newcom Media Québec and the PIT Group – was held on April 10, in conjunction with ExpoCam.

“We wanted to present a symposium that would concretely address the concerns of today’s fleet managers. I believe we can say ‘mission accomplished,’” said Steve Bouchard, Editor-in-Chief of Transport Routier. SCEF was supported by the Quebec Trucking Association (ACQ), the Quebec Trucking Technical Committee (CTCQ), and the Quebec Corporation of Superintendents de Transport (SST).