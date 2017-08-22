Express Mondor lands SmartWay certification

LANORAIE, Que. – Express Mondor announced this week that it is officially a certified SmartWay program transportation company.

The SmartWay program recognizes companies that operate truck fleets while reducing fuel costs and greenhouse gas emissions, improving efficiency and applying supply chain best practices.

“We’ve worked hard to get our SmartWay certification not only because it’s a challenging program but also because it’s a rewarding one that makes it possible for us to measure our performance, continuously improve and compare ourselves to our peers. Moreover, SmartWay lines up with our corporate values, which are to focus on innovation, efficiency and safety to meet our customers’ expectations while also protecting the environment,” said Éric Mondor, president of Express Mondor. “We’d like to thank all our drivers and all our team members for helping us get this important recognition.”

Added the company’s v.p. of business development, Billy Mondor: “More and more shippers want to know the practices and the operational and environmental performance of their carriers, and many of them require that the transport companies they do business with be SmartWay certified. This change demonstrates the evolution of North American companies and a growing desire to work with carriers who share their environmental and efficiency goals.”