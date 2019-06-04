FBI Group acquires Lucas Freight Management

VAUGHAN, Ont. — The FBI Group has acquired Lucas Freight Management, a non-asset-based provider of cross-border transportation management services, the company announced Tuesday.

“This agreement strengthens FBI’s ability to provide customers with the experience, creativity, and personal approach they expect from the people managing their freight,” said Senior Partner Manny Speranza.

“Lucas Freight Management built its business from the grassroots and we’re excited for their customers to benefit from greater economies of scale and specialized services while maintaining the relationships they’ve developed over the years.”

As part of the deal, Lucas Freight Management will move its operations from Goderich, Ont., to FBI’s headquarters in Vaughan.

This is FBI’s fourth acquisition of a non-asset-based logistics company.

“We see tremendous value in the relationships that smaller, more specialized 3PLs and their customers build over the years,” Speranza said.

“We want to make sure they can endure without disruption.”