FBI investigating death of truck driver found in Georgia

The FBI is investigating the death of a truck driver whose body and semitrailer were found in different parts of Georgia hours after he was last seen at a Florida rest stop.

Alejandro Jacomino Gonzalez, 41, went missing while heading to Miami with a shipment he picked up April 16 at the Port of Brunswick on the Georgia coast, according to the FBI.

He was last spotted at a rest stop along Interstate 95 in Brevard County, Fla., in the morning hours of April 17. His tractor-trailer was found later that day about 320 miles way in Port Wentworth, Georgia. The FBI said Gonzalez and several of the cars he was hauling were missing.

A body was discovered that day in Glynn County, nearly 80 miles south of where the semitrailer was found. Investigators confirmed it was Gonzalez’s body. No charges or arrests have been announced.

Gonzalez pulled into the Florida rest stop on April 17 at about 1:20 a.m. He had completed more than half his trip to Miami.

The semitrailer’s GPS showed it began moving again hours later, at about 7:50 a.m. The truck drove south on I-95, taking the first available exit. It then turned north, heading back toward Georgia.

The FBI said three of the vehicles missing from the truck when it was located in Georgia were later found in Florida, but others haven’t been found.

– The Associated Press contributed to this article.