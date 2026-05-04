FBI issues public warning over strategic cargo theft 

The FBI has published a public service announcement to warn of the recent surge of strategic cargo theft.

The notice said cybercriminals are increasingly using sophisticated tactics to impersonate legitimate businesses to hijack freight, steal high-value shipments, and reroute deliveries.

They pose as companies and post fraudulent listings on load boards to deceive shippers, brokers, and carriers into handing over goods that are then redirected from their intended destination and stolen for resale.

“Cyber threat actors target U.S. transportation and logistics sectors, including companies with interests in shipping, receiving, delivering, and insuring cargo,” the FBI said. “Since at least 2024, cyber threat actors have gained unauthorized access to the computer systems of brokers and carriers — typically via spoofed emails, fake URLs, and compromised carrier accounts.”

Reported cargo theft incidents are up more than 90% since 2021, with high-tech strategic cargo thefts soaring by 1,500%. It is costing trucking an estimated $18 million per day, and across the supply chain, the cost is as high as $35 billion annually. In 2025, estimated cargo theft losses in the United States and Canada surged to nearly $725 million, a 60% increase from 2024.

Cybercriminals pose as companies and post fraudulent listings on load boards to deceive shippers, brokers, and carriers into handing over goods. (Photo: iStock)

The FBI recommended that businesses independently verify shipment requests and pickups using secondary methods prior to releasing any loads, implement multi-channel verification to prevent freight diversion, and maintain thorough documentation.

Companies that have been the victim of a strategic cargo theft scheme should file a police report and a complaint with the Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov, or by contacting the local FBI Field Office.