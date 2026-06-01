FedEx driver earns top honors at Alberta driving championships

FedEx driver Ankush Bhardwaj was named Grand Champion at the Alberta Motor Transport Association’s 76th annual Professional Truck Driving Championship (PTDC), held May 30 in Nisku, Alta.

Drivers participated in a written exam, pre-trip inspection and running a course in categories that included straight truck, tandem steer tri-drive, day cab, bunk truck, and b-trains.

Bhardwaj received the Ann Taylor Grand Champion Award, recognizing the province’s top overall competitor among professional drivers participating in the event.

Other winners included Brent Bell of Action Transportation Group, who received the Fred Dedel Rookie Award, and Lethbridge Truck Terminals, which earned the Gerry Baptiste Team Award.

“I would like to start by thanking all the participants of today’s PTDC,” said AMTA president Robert Harper. “Despite the challenging times, every one of you exemplify dedicated, around-the-clock, service that ensures the steady flow of goods and materials.”

Harper also highlighted Alberta’s planned introduction of commercial trucking as a designated trade in 2027, saying the industry’s commitment to professionalism and training was reflected in the competition.

Category winners

Out of the 32 drivers who registered, the 2026 competition winners are:

Straight truck

First: Aaron Schaaf, Lethbridge Truck Terminals

Second: Brandy Abrahamson, Rosenau/GLS

Third: Dave Lowe, Bison Transport

Tandem steer tri-drive

First: Pritpal Singh Sangha, FedEx

Second: Arvinder Bansal, Heidelberg Materials

Third: Robert Soos, Amrize

Day cab

First: Travis Laboucan, Rosenau/GLS

Second: Darren Hodgkins, Bison Transport

Third: Cliff Lutz, Lethbridge Truck Terminals

Bunk truck

First: Ankush Bhardwaj, FedEx

Second: Rob Young, Lethbridge Truck Terminals

Third: Brent Bell, Action Transportation

B-trains