FedEx driver earns top honors at Alberta driving championships
FedEx driver Ankush Bhardwaj was named Grand Champion at the Alberta Motor Transport Association’s 76th annual Professional Truck Driving Championship (PTDC), held May 30 in Nisku, Alta.
Drivers participated in a written exam, pre-trip inspection and running a course in categories that included straight truck, tandem steer tri-drive, day cab, bunk truck, and b-trains.
Bhardwaj received the Ann Taylor Grand Champion Award, recognizing the province’s top overall competitor among professional drivers participating in the event.
Other winners included Brent Bell of Action Transportation Group, who received the Fred Dedel Rookie Award, and Lethbridge Truck Terminals, which earned the Gerry Baptiste Team Award.
“I would like to start by thanking all the participants of today’s PTDC,” said AMTA president Robert Harper. “Despite the challenging times, every one of you exemplify dedicated, around-the-clock, service that ensures the steady flow of goods and materials.”
Harper also highlighted Alberta’s planned introduction of commercial trucking as a designated trade in 2027, saying the industry’s commitment to professionalism and training was reflected in the competition.
Category winners
Out of the 32 drivers who registered, the 2026 competition winners are:
Straight truck
- First: Aaron Schaaf, Lethbridge Truck Terminals
- Second: Brandy Abrahamson, Rosenau/GLS
- Third: Dave Lowe, Bison Transport
Tandem steer tri-drive
- First: Pritpal Singh Sangha, FedEx
- Second: Arvinder Bansal, Heidelberg Materials
- Third: Robert Soos, Amrize
Day cab
- First: Travis Laboucan, Rosenau/GLS
- Second: Darren Hodgkins, Bison Transport
- Third: Cliff Lutz, Lethbridge Truck Terminals
Bunk truck
- First: Ankush Bhardwaj, FedEx
- Second: Rob Young, Lethbridge Truck Terminals
- Third: Brent Bell, Action Transportation
B-trains
- First: Jeffrey Zeeb, Bison Transport
- Second: Francis Page, Bison Transport
- Third: Randy Thomas, Lethbridge Truck Terminals
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