FedEx expands deployment of autonomous trailer loading systems

FedEx Corp. announced it is expanding a collaboration with robotics company Dexterity Inc. to scale autonomous trailer loading systems.

The companies said in a statement that deployment at the FedEx Hagerstown Hub in Maryland expands the program beyond the pilot site previously used to validate the technology. It enables production at a significantly larger operational scale.

Dexterity’s dual-armed robot, Mech, is designed for heavy industrial operations while remaining compact enough to operate inside trailers. (Photo: FedEx)

FedEx loads tens of thousands of trailers across the United States every day, and trailer loading remains one of the most physically demanding and challenging workflows in parcel logistics. Through the collaboration with Dexterity, FedEx said it is establishing how physical AI performs in trailer loading operations and how the technology integrates into broader hub operations.

Dexterity’s trailer loader is powered by Foresight, its model for physical AI that makes real-time decisions in dynamic environments. In autonomous trailer loading, it reasons across three spatial dimensions and time to optimize how packages are placed for space, stability, and speed across a wide range of operating conditions.

Dexterity’s trailer loader is powered by Foresight, its model for physical AI that makes real-time decisions in dynamic environments. Foresight powers Dexterity’s dual-armed robot, Mech, which is designed for heavy industrial operations, while remaining compact enough to operate inside trailers.

“This expanded collaboration with Dexterity reflects our commitment to advancing capabilities that improve how we operate today while helping prepare our network for the future,” said Kawal Preet, FedEx’s executive vice president, planning, engineering, and transformation. As we continue evaluating and deploying physical AI in real-world environments, we see opportunities to enhance the speed, reliability, and flexibility of our network, creating long-term value for our business and customers.”

“Hagerstown represents an important milestone in demonstrating how physical AI can operate reliably in a high-volume logistics environment, creating a blueprint for network expansion. This technology is not just a future promise; it can perceive, decide, and act in the real world today,” said Samir Menon, founder and CEO of Dexterity.