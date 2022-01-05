Five Canadian carriers win TCA safety awards

Five Canadian fleets are among the 18 division winners in the 46th annual TCA Fleet Safety Awards competition.

The Truckload Carriers Association awards identify truckload carriers that have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to safety through presenting the lowest accident frequency ratios per million miles in each of six mileage-based divisions.

(Photo: TCA)

“TCA’s members continue to show that prioritizing safety is the best business decision,” said TCA president John Lyboldt.

The division winners can compete for one of two grand prizes – one for carriers with a total annual mileage less than 25 million miles, and the other for carriers with mileage greater than 25 million miles. Grand prize winners will be announced at Truckload 2022: Las Vegas in March. All winners will also receive recognition at TCA’s 2022 Safety & Security Meeting in June in Nashville.

The 2021 TCA Fleet Safety Award division winners are:

Division I (less than 5 million miles): 1st place – JR Kays Trucking, Clarendon, PA; 2nd place – Diamond Transportation System, Racine, WI; 3rd place – Meyers Bros. Trucking, Pioneer, OH

Division II (5-14.99 million miles): 1st place – Parish Transport, Ellisville, MS; 2nd place – X-Treme Trucking, Maribel, WI; 3rd place – Chief Carriers, Grand Island, NE

Division III (15-24.99 million miles): 1st place – Fortune Transportation, Windom, MN; 2nd place – Hill Brothers Transportation, Omaha, NE; 3rd place – Big Freight Systems, Steinbach, MB

Division IV (25-49.99 million miles): 1st place – Johnson Feed, Canton, SD; 2nd place – Trans-West Logistics, Lachine, QC; 3rd place – American Central Transport, Kansas City, MO

Division V (50-99.99 million miles): 1st place – Groupe Robert, Rougemont, QC; 2nd place – Brown Trucking Company, Lithonia, NC; 3rd place – Challenger Motor Freight, Cambridge, ON

Division VI (100 million or more miles): 1st place – Bison Transport, Winnipeg, MB; 2nd place – CFI, Joplin, MO; 3rd place – Prime, Springfield, MO