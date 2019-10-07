Five Canadians among Penske safe-driver honorees

READING, Penn. – The Penske Logistics Premier Driver Recognition Program has honored 44 safe truck drivers in the U.S. and Canada as part of the 2019 Platinum and Gold classes.

The Platinum class requirements include 15 consecutive years of safe driving and the Gold class recognizes those with 10 consecutive years of safe driving.

Two Ontario drivers, Jerome Baldwin and Mike Lyle, are among the Platinum winners while three are in the Gold class.

They are Kent Forsyth, Denica Hawke and Albert Hergott.

“Congratulations are in order to the 44 Platinum and Gold members of this year’s Premier Driver Recognition Program,” said Marc Althen, president of Penske Logistics.

“Their skillful driving records serve as a great example for our 5,500-plus dedicated truck drivers.”

Penske Logistics is a subsidiary of Penske Transportation Solutions.