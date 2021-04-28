Flanagan returns to SAF-Holland in VP role

SAF-Holland has named Randy Flanagan its vice-president – sales (Americas), relacing Carl Mesker who is retiring as vice-president – sales and aftermarket (Americas).

Flanagan is a familiar face for the business, having left the company to pursue other opportunities in 2014.

Randy Flanagan (Photo: SAF Holland)

He has 35 years of commercial vehicle experience, the last 25 years of which has been in sales management roles.

Most recently Flanagan was Stoughton Trailers’ vice-president – sales and marketing. Prior to that he held senior roles at New Life Transport Parts, Hendrickson International, Meritor, Volvo Trucks, and Polar Tank.

He holds a bachelors’ degree in business administration – marketing from Mankato State University and his masters’ in business administration – strategic management from Davenport University.