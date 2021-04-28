Flanagan returns to SAF-Holland in VP role
SAF-Holland has named Randy Flanagan its vice-president – sales (Americas), relacing Carl Mesker who is retiring as vice-president – sales and aftermarket (Americas).
Flanagan is a familiar face for the business, having left the company to pursue other opportunities in 2014.
He has 35 years of commercial vehicle experience, the last 25 years of which has been in sales management roles.
Most recently Flanagan was Stoughton Trailers’ vice-president – sales and marketing. Prior to that he held senior roles at New Life Transport Parts, Hendrickson International, Meritor, Volvo Trucks, and Polar Tank.
He holds a bachelors’ degree in business administration – marketing from Mankato State University and his masters’ in business administration – strategic management from Davenport University.
