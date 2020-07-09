Fleet Safety Council conference shifts to Oct. 2 webinar

ETOBICOKE, Ont. – Ontario’s Fleet Safety Council has opened registration for its 29th annual education conference, and this year the event will come in the form of a webinar.

The Oct. 2 event will include an Ontario Trucking Association update from Geoff Wood, senior vice-president – policy; an insurance update by Todd MacGillivray, Northbridge Insurance’s vice-president – transportation; and a legal update by Rui Fernandes, a partner at Fernandes Hearn LLP. Rounding out the presentations will be an industry update by Lou Smyrlis, managing director of Newcom Media’s trucking and supply chain group.

The presentations will run from 8 a.m. to 12:30 pm, and include scheduled breaks between the sessions. There’s no cost to participate.

For more information and to register, visit www.fleetsafetycouncil.com.