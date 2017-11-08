Fleet Sentiment Survey shows fleets are optimistic about 2018

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Q4 Fleet Sentiment survey conducted in October by CK Commercial Vehicle Research (CKCVR) reflects a strong freight environment heading into the new year with the driver shortage expected to be the largest negative factor affecting fleets.
According to the results:
The 50 fleets represented in the CKCVR Q4 2017 survey represent a varied mix of fleet demographics; and in total, operate more than 37,000 medium and heavy-duty trucks (primarily Class 8) and 85,000 trailers.
