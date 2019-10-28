Fleet survey reveals modest purchase plans

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A survey released Monday by CK Commercial Vehicle Research suggests that most fleets have modest equipment purchase plans for 2020.

The 2019 semi-annual fleet sentiment survey was conducted in August and September.

It also identified multiple factors that could, or would, change the current plans for purchasing trucks and trailers for next year’s delivery.

The key findings include:

Equipment purchase plans for 2020 are solid but not exuberant. More interest in purchasing new power units than trailers.

Although participants indicated they are fully committed to the equipment purchase plans they have in place today, there are many factors identified in the report that could change those plans – both for better or worse.

The members of CKCVR’s fleet panel have largely reduced the age of their equipment over the past few years.

Over the past 2-3 years, replacement equipment plans have moved away from the “historical norms” for many reporting to take advantage of new equipment offering increased productivity and MPG, less maintenance and better driver satisfaction.

The survey’s how’s business measure remains in “very good” range and demand vs. capacity is at a break even point for most.

Fleets continue to pursue tracking, monitoring and collision avoidance technology for their vehicles.

CK Commercial Vehicle Research is a unit of CK Marketing and Communications based in Columbus, Ohio.