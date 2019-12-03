Fleets gather (and sort) for Toronto food bank

TORONTO, Ont. — Trucks for Change gathered 120 trucking employees from 20 different fleets and related trades on Nov. 20, in a food sorting challenge to support Toronto’s Daily Bread Food Bank.

Collectively they sorted 42,000 lb. of food and raised $36,000 to help purchase a new truck for the food bank’s fleet.

The food bank distributes food to 135 member food agencies across the city.

“Events like this demonstrate yet again our industry’s commitment to supporting the communities we work in every day,” said Pete Dalmazzi of Trucks for Change.

Participating teams had to sort and package 3,500 lb. of donated food as part of the challenge. Teams representing Kriska Transportation Group and the Toronto Trucking Association emerged as joint champions.

“Trucks for Change brings scale to the effort of fighting hunger by bringing trucking industry competitors together to help our communities,” said Mark Seymour, CEO of Kriska Transportation Group. “Our team featured people from nine of our 10 companies — plus me. It’s a fun and popular event, and we have a waiting list for next year!”

The annual event was sponsored by Trailer Wizards.