Fleets honored for efforts on safety, security

The Transportation Security Council of the American Trucking Associations recognized several fleets and industry leaders for their dedication to safety.

The President’s Trophy was presented to A. Duie Pyle (over 100 million miles), Red Classic (25-100 million miles), and Alaska West (under 25 million miles).

The group also selected Don Carpenter of Old Dominion Freight Line as the 2025 ATA National Driver of the Year and gave the 2025 Excellence in Safety award to the Tennessee Trucking Association.

“We’re thrilled to honor this year’s recipients. Each plays a key role in building a safer, more resilient culture throughout our industry,” said SMC Executive Director Jacob Pierce.

In addition, ATA’s Transportation Security Council recognized several fleets for their commitment to industry security and loss prevention. This year’s top honorees were ABF Freight, which received the ATA Excellence in Security award, while Estes Express Lines earned the ATA Excellence in Claims & Loss Prevention award.

“Honoring these fleets goes beyond simply giving awards. It is about showcasing their unwavering dedication to safeguarding people, freight, and the integrity of our industry,” said Pierce.