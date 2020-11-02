FlowBelow relocating to larger site

AUSTIN, Texas – FlowBelow is moving its headquarters and manufacturing operations from Austin to Round Rock, Texas, as it has outgrown the existing facility, the company announced Monday.

FlowBelow moved to the Austin facility in 2014.

“After five consecutive years of strong revenue growth as a Tier-1 supplier to major truck OEMs, the time has come to relocate again to an even larger space,” the company said.

FlowBelow’s new headquarters in Round Rock, Texas. (Photo: FlowBelow)

It said the new facility will provide more space for production, kitting and warehousing.

It also offers more space for FlowBelow’s engineering team’s research and development activities.

Over the past five years, FlowBelow has added additional OEM customers, and now supplies its products to major truck manufacturers including Daimler, Paccar, Navistar and Volvo.

“Even during these difficult times, FlowBelow has seen increased adoption rates of its aerodynamic technology among fleets and truck OEMs,” said Josh Butler, FlowBelow’s founder and president.

“With our new facility, we will be in an even better position to continue to grow our business and introduce new products.”

The company will begin operations at the new site Dec. 1.