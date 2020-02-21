FMCSA clearinghouse identifies 8,000 violations

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse identified nearly 8,000 violations by commercial drivers in its first weeks of operation, the agency said Friday.

The clearinghouse, which went online Jan. 6, now has more than 650,000 registrants, it said.

“We’ve seen encouraging results from the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, but there’s still work to do to ensure we identify more drivers who should not be behind the wheel,” sad FMCSA acting administrator Jim Mullen.

“The clearinghouse is a positive step, and the agency continues to work closely with industry, law enforcement, and our state partners to ensure its implementation is effective.”

The clearinghouse is aimed at improving road safety by providing FMCSA and employers with the necessary tools to identify drivers who have violated federal drug and alcohol testing program requirements and are prohibited from operating a commercial motor vehicle.

The goal of the clearinghouse is to ensure that such drivers receive the required evaluation and treatment before they have the opportunity to resume driving.