FMCSA eases HOS rules for fertilizer haulers in 35 states

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has issued a temporary waiver easing hours-of-service regulations for truck drivers hauling fertilizer across 35 states.

FMCSA said the waiver was issued in coordination with the U.S. Department of Agriculture “to address an urgent fertilizer supply shortfall.”

The waiver covers interstate motor carriers and drivers transporting straight or blended fertilizer products. It was issued in response to a request from The Fertilizer Institute.

The waiver allows truckers to drive no more than 16 hours in any 24-hour period. They have to take a break of at least six consecutive hours in the sleeper berth over each 24-hour period.

If there is no sleeper berth, the driver must take a minimum eight-hour break during each 24-hour window.

The waiver expires on Aug. 26, and covers the states of Alabama, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.