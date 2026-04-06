FMCSA removes another ELD from approved list

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has removed the HERO ELD from the agency’s list of approved electronic logging devices (ELDs).

“Devices that don’t meet federal standards will be removed from FMCSA’s registered list. Since January 2025, we’ve already taken off more than 56 devices, and we’ll keep going to protect the integrity of the ELD program and to keep America’s roads safe,” said FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs.

FMCSA said the ELD has a model number of HRS, and the ELD identifier is HRS205.

Motor carriers have up to 60 days to replace the revoked ELD with a compliant model. After June 2, carriers that continue to use the revoked device will be considered to be operating without an ELD.

FMCSA added that if the provider corrects all deficiencies for the device, it will be put back on the list of registered devices.