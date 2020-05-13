FMCSA extends emergency until June 14

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has extended its emergency declaration until June 14.

The declaration eases Hours-of-Service (HoS) rules for motor carriers assisting in emergency relief efforts in response to Covid-19.

First issued March 13 following the declaration of a national emergency to fight the pandemic, it was set to expire May 15.

The extension was issued Wednesday by Acting Administrator Jim Mullen.

“This extension addresses national emergency conditions that create a need for immediate transportation of essential supplies, equipment and persons, and provides necessary relief from the FMCSRs for motor carriers and drivers engaged in the transport of essential supplies, equipment and persons,” his statement said.

“By execution of this, motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance in support of relief efforts related to the Covid-19 national emergency are granted emergency relief from Parts 390 through 399 of the FMCSRs, except as restricted herein,” it said.

