FMCSA moves closer to launching truck parking survey

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has asked the White House’s Office of Management and Budget for approval to go forward with a new truck parking survey.

FMCSA first announced plans in November for a nationwide study to quantify the economic and safety benefits of creating new truck parking spaces.

The agency said in a Federal Register notice that the survey will ask truckers how often they park in unauthorized spaces, stop driving early to obtain a parking space, drive off-route to find parking, or drive past hours-of-service limits to find parking.

Several thousand truck drivers from a wide range of sectors will be asked to complete the online survey, with the goal of obtaining 1,000 complete responses.

The survey will also work to answer the following questions:

How many trucks are parked in authorized and unauthorized areas per day, on average? In other words, how large is the nationwide shortage of truck parking spaces?

What are the most cost-effective methods for increasing truck parking capacity?

Which truck parking information management systems are used most often and are most effective?

What percentage of drivers routinely make reservations, pay for parking, or use various other truck parking services?

The survey is titled “Quantifying the Benefits of Creating New Truck Parking Spaces.” FMCSA is accepting public comments on the survey until May 6.