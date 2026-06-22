FMCSA says paper copy of ELD owner’s manual no longer needed

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has published a final rule rescinding a regulation requiring truck drivers to keep a copy of the owner’s manual for their electronic logging device in the vehicle.

FMCSA said in a June 22 Federal Register notice that the final rule eliminates a regulatory burden on motor carriers without compromising safety.

“The availability of electronic versions of ELD user’s manuals makes the requirement for a paper manual redundant,” FMCSA said.

Drivers must still understand how to operate the ELD and how to share hours-of-service information with enforcement officials during inspections.

In other actions announced by the agency on June 22: