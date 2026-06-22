FMCSA says paper copy of ELD owner’s manual no longer needed
The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has published a final rule rescinding a regulation requiring truck drivers to keep a copy of the owner’s manual for their electronic logging device in the vehicle.
FMCSA said in a June 22 Federal Register notice that the final rule eliminates a regulatory burden on motor carriers without compromising safety.
“The availability of electronic versions of ELD user’s manuals makes the requirement for a paper manual redundant,” FMCSA said.
Drivers must still understand how to operate the ELD and how to share hours-of-service information with enforcement officials during inspections.
In other actions announced by the agency on June 22:
- FMCSA amended the regulation requiring commercial driver’s license (CDL) holders to self-report vehicle violations. With the implementation of the exclusive electronic exchange (EEE) of violations between state driver’s licensing agencies in 2024, self-reporting is no longer necessary.
- FMCSA also revised a requirement that carriers and intermodal equipment providers sign and return a completed inspection form to the issuing state agency. Not all issuing state agencies require the return of these reports, so requiring businesses “to submit these reports to a state that does not require, or even request, the return of the form creates an unnecessary burden.”
- FMCSA is seeking comments on a new study that will collect data from states to assess ways to prevent, detect, and enforce drug and alcohol violations among drivers of smaller commercial vehicles that do not require a CDL. While commercial drivers who hold CDLs are subject to strict drug and alcohol testing rules, non-CDL drivers are not.
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