North Dakota resumes issuing non-domiciled CDLs

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) announced it has resumed issuing non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs).

NDDOT said applicants seeking non-domiciled CDLs must complete all transactions in person and provide an unexpired foreign passport and valid immigration documentation. Eligibility is limited to H-2A, H-2B, and E-2 visa holders.

North Dakota paused its non-domiciled CDL program in December and reviewed its procedures to ensure full alignment with Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration requirements.

“We are very pleased to receive our recertification from FMCSA and resume this important service,” said Robin Rehborg, NDDOT’s deputy director for driver safety.

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven (R) said this step would provide certainty for North Dakota industries, including farmers, who are facing an early spring planting this year.

“DOT’s announcement gives North Dakota the green light to resume issuing non-domiciled CDLs, which helps ensure our producers and businesses have access to the workforce they need,” said Hoeven. “With spring planting underway, it’s critical that our farmers can rely on qualified drivers to move equipment, seed, and fertilizer. We thank FMCSA for working with us to complete this review and providing the certainty our state needs to keep goods moving and support our economy.”