FMCSA streamlines CDL testing process

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is streamlining the commercial driver’s licence (CDL) testing process.

On Thursday, the agency announced a final rule, which will allow states to permit a third-party examiner to administer the CDL skills test to applicants to whom the examiner has also provided training.

The FMCSA is streamlining the CDL testing process. (Photo: iStock)

“During the Covid-19, public health emergency truckers have been American heroes,” said Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

“The department is committed to helping our economy by reducing unnecessary barriers for those interested in obtaining jobs in the trucking industry.”

The new rule is designed to alleviate testing delays, and eliminate needless inconvenience and expense to the CDL applicant without compromising safety, the agency said.

“This new rule will provide states more flexibility during the ongoing public health emergency to test CDL applicants and allow more drivers to safely enter the industry,” said FMCSA Deputy Administrator Wiley Deck.

The rule change is effective 60 days from publication in the Federal Register.