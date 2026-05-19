FMCSA to invest $217M in trucking safety, workforce development

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is making $217 million in grant funding available for trucking and bus industry safety, workforce development and technology initiatives.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced the funding on May 18, saying the investments are meant to strengthen supply chains, improve safety enforcement and create more opportunities for entry into the trucking industry.

The funding includes support for states modernizing commercial driver’s licence (CDL) systems, safety enforcement training for law enforcement officers, career training for current and former members of the U.S. Armed Forces transitioning into the trucking industry, and deployment of new technologies, including those increasing the effectiveness of enforcement in roadside inspections and investigations.

“The Trump Administration has the backs of American truckers. While they work hard to keep our shelves stocked and our businesses moving, USDOT (U.S. Department of Transportation) is working to restore safety and integrity to their industry,” said Duffy. “We’re also investing in the next generation of truckers with modern systems that help root out the bad actors that have plagued the industry for years.”

FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs added that these grant programs reflect FMCSA’s commitment to advancing safety while supporting the industry’s growth. “By partnering with states, training providers, law enforcement, and nonprofit organizations, we are helping build a stronger transportation workforce, improving safety outcomes, and delivering on the Administration’s mission to move freight more safely and efficiently across the country.”

The available grants include:

The Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training Grant Program, which helps fund commercial driver training programs for U.S. military members and other individuals entering trucking and transportation careers.

The High Priority – Commercial Motor Vehicle Grant Program, which supports safety initiatives targeting unsafe driving in high-risk crash corridors, hazardous materials transportation, safety data improvements, public awareness campaigns and deployment of new commercial vehicle safety technologies.

The High Priority – Innovative Technology Development Grant Program, which funds technology systems connecting federal and state commercial motor vehicle safety networks.

The Commercial Driver’s License Program Implementation Grant Program, which supports states in modernizing CDL systems.

More information about funding amounts, applicant eligibility, eligible activities, and requirements is available on FMCSA’s website and at Grants.gov. Eligible applicants include states, educational institutions, nonprofit organizations and industry partners.

Applications are due by June 17, 2026.