Fontaine Fifth Wheel names new president, vice-presidents

JASPER, Ala. – Fontaine Fifth Wheel has named Buck Buchanan its new president.

Buchanan has served as president of sister company Fontaine Intermodal for the last five years. He joined Fontaine Trailer in 2004 where he served as vice-president, sales and marketing. He also previously served as vice-president of Fontaine Military Products. Buchanan previously spent five years at Heil Environmental as director of key accounts, and 10 years at Thermatrix Inc. serving in European and North American sales management roles. He was also in the U.S. Air Force as a logistics officer, reaching the rank of Captain prior to starting his civilian career.

“I am excited by the challenge of heading up such an iconic Marmon company as Fontaine Fifth Wheel and feel extremely fortunate to have inherited a very strong management team,” said Buchanan. “I look forward to working closely with our entire team to re-enforce Fontaine Fifth Wheel’s position as the preeminent fifth wheel supplier.”

The company also named its three new vice-presidents.

Going forward, Mike Randolph is vice-president, sales and marketing, North America; Aaron Puckett is vice-president, regional sales; and Paige Petroni is vice-president, aftermarket sales.

Randolph has more than 25 years of diversified experience within the heavy-duty trucking industry, including national account fleet sales, sales management, and marketing and promotional events.

Puckett has worked for Fontaine for more than 25 years and has served Fontaine Fifth Wheel in many roles, including OEM sales manager, director of customer support, and director of national fleet sales.

And Petroni has worked for Fontaine for nine years, first as controller of Fontaine Parts Connection, then as vice-president of finance for Fontaine Fifth Wheel since 2011. She previously served as CFO at Sterling Capital Management.