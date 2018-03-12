Fontaine Heavy-Haul names new v.p.

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. — Fontaine Heavy-Haul has named Greg D. Smith its vice-president of marketing and business development, a newly created position.

“Greg joins our team with an impressive background in sales, business development and general management,” said John Krier, company president. “In this new role, he will be responsible for extensive market data analysis, and enhancing our overall product portfolio to better serve our customers. Additionally, Greg will continue the significant success Todd Anderson has achieved in supporting new dealers. Todd will continue his focus on current customers in his role as vice-president of sales and marketing.”

Smith has most recently worked for Travis Body & Trailer, Inc. as the v.p. of sales and marketing and at Talbert Manufacturing as the v.p. of sales and marketing. He will be relocating to Birmingham, Alabama with his wife from the Houston, TX area.

“Success happens naturally when you truly listen to customers and respond to their needs with innovative solutions … and that’s what Fontaine is all about. I’m excited to be joining this remarkably talented team dedicated to serving the hard working people in this vitally important industry,” Smith said.