Former Alberta Road Knight up for award

EDMONTON, Alta. – Alberta driver and former Road Knight Edward Stasyshyn has been named a finalist for the Professional Tank Truck Driver of the Year award.

Stasyshyn, a driver for Trimac Transportation, is one of eight finalists for the award, which is handed out by the National Tank Truck Carriers (NTTC).

“Congratulations to all of our professional drivers who applied this year and certainly our eight champion finalists,” said NTTC president Daniel R. Furth. “In our unique segment, safety is the single-most critical element of success and these finalists epitomize the required safety culture that separates tank truckers from other segments. Thanks to our program sponsor Great West Casualty and our esteemed judges whose support and efforts make this contest one of the top driver recognition programs in all of trucking.”

Stasyshyn, along with the other seven finalists, will advance to the final round of the selection process in Arlington, Va., this February.

A panel of industry professionals will judge the contestants on their knowledge of the tank truck industry, as well as their dedication to safety, ability to communicate the industry’s message, driving record, and their community efforts outside of their driving profession.

The winner will be announced during NTTC’s 75th annual Conference and Exhibit in May in Washington, D.C.

