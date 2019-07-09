Founder of Paul’s Hauling passes away

WINNIPEG, Man. – Paul Albrechtsen, founder of Winnipeg, Man.-based trucking company Paul’s Hauling, died July 7 at the age of 88.

A philanthropist who donated to several causes over his life, including a $5 million donation to St. Boniface Hospital in 2015, Albrechtsen had been in the industry since immigrating from Denmark in 1954.

Saving enough money to purchase his first truck, Albrechtsen established Paul’s Hauling in 1957. Two years later, the company had a fleet of eight trucks, hauling crude oil and salt water for the petroleum industry.

First located in Brandon, Man., the company moved to Winnipeg in 1961, where a terminal was constructed on the Oak Point Highway. Today, the carrier also has locations in Saskatchewan and Ontario.

Over the years, Albrechtsen also made donations to the HSC Foundation and the Reh-Fit Centre.

Paul’s Hauling has set up a scholarship fund, which has handed out money totaling $84,000 to 27 sons and daughters of its employees.

Albrechtsen was a strong believer in the people working at Paul’s Hauling, stating on the company’s website that he was “blessed with excellent staff,” and that “if you want your people to do a good job, you have to give them the right equipment and tools. And our people do an excellent job!”

Albrechtsen was also named a Member of the Order of Canada in 2018.

