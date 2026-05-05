Francoeur named Quebec’s 2026 Volvo Driver of the Year

Michel “Mitsou” Francoeur of Trois-Rivières, Que.-based Transport Somavrac has been named the 2026 Volvo Driver of the Year.

The award recognizes Francoeur’s 38-year career in the industry, including more than 25 years without an at-fault accident. He was recognized at the 73rd annual convention of the Quebec Trucking Association (Association du camionnage du Québec), held in La Malbaie from April 30 to May 2.

Not expecting to receive such recognition, Francoeur — who has spent his entire trucking career with Somavrac — said he was surprised to receive the award, saying modestly that he “is just doing his job.”

Michel Francoeur and his wife, Gayle Cooke, are joined by Marc Cadieux, president and CEO of the Association du camionnage du Québec, Alain Delisle of Volvo Trucks Canada, and David Morneau, chairman of the ACQ board. (Photo: Steve Bouchard)

His nomination was submitted by Jean Lemieux, who received the same award in 1994, and is now a director of transportation at Somavrac.

“When I was named driver of the year, it left a mark on me,” he said. “I thought of Michel. I think he does a lot of good things. He has a great attitude. He’s someone who is always in a good mood, always ready to help. Trucking is demanding, and Michel always shows up.”

Francoeur has spent his entire career with Transport Somavrac, a company he has always represented with pride. “Michel always speaks highly of his employer. He is a great ambassador,” Lemieux added.

As for his nickname, “Mitsou” dates back to the time when Francoeur regularly travelled to the Abitibi area in Quebec. He always kept a Mitsou album in his truck — something he would listen to when radio stations became scarce. The habit eventually earned him the nickname, which has stuck ever since.