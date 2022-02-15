Freedom Convoy protesters face suspended insurance, frozen accounts under Emergencies Act

The federal government has invoked the Emergencies Act for the first time in history as it looks to break up Freedom Convoy protests that have occupied Ottawa and blocked border crossings.

With that move, the federal government introduces the powers to compel tow truck operators to clear blockades, freeze protester bank accounts, and apply terrorist financing rules to crowdfunding companies that have been used to support the protests.

Freedom Convoy protesters have been occupying downtown Ottawa since Jan. 29. (File photo: Madalyn Howitt)

“If your truck is being used in these illegal blockades, your corporate accounts will be frozen, the insurance on your vehicle will be suspended,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a related news conference. “Send your semi-trailers home. The Canadian economy needs them to be doing legitimate work.”

The move comes as hundreds of trucks continue to occupy the nation’s capital, since they arrived Jan. 29. Ontario also declared a state of emergency on Feb. 11, after protesters blocked the Ambassador Bridge for almost a week. That bridge – the busiest commercial crossing in Canada – has now reopened, following the arrest of more than two dozen demonstrators.

Protests continue to block border crossings at Coutts, Alta., and Emerson, Man., while demonstrators have also appeared in cities including Edmonton, Toronto, Quebec City, and more.

While the Coutts blockade continues, Alberta RCMP did arrest 11 protesters on Feb. 14, seizing a variety of weapons including 13 long guns, handguns, body armor, high-capacity magazines, and a large quantity of ammunition. That occurred before the Emergencies Act was introduced.

The various convoys are opposing all manner of pandemic-related restrictions.

“Over the past several weeks, illegal blockades and occupations have disrupted the peace in many communities across Canada, and have hurt our economy. Today’s declaration of a public order emergency is an extraordinary measure that is time-limited, and that will ensure that we restore peace in our communities,” said Attorney General David Lametti.

“I want to thank the vast majority of truckers who are on the job right now and have been doing the essential work of keeping our supply chains moving – each and every day,” said Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau, noting that blockades are threatening shipments of livestock and perishable goods.

“While we respect the rights of all Canadians to protest, the unlawful occupation of major border crossings must end. Our hardworking truckers are essential to the function of our agriculture and food supply chains and to the efficiency of our economy.”

Welcomed by CTA

The move was welcomed by Canada’s largest trucking association.

“These illegal blockades have had a detrimental impact on our members and customers’ businesses. These blockades have also had a very significant negative impact upon our professional driving community,” said Stephen Laskowski, president of the Canadian Trucking Alliance. “Order must be restored to our borders and critical infrastructure that are being blocked.”

Several premiers, however, have said the rules are not needed in their jurisdictions, and expressed concerns that the federal move will inflame situations.

“The Emerson border situation is very different than the one faced in Windsor,” Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said in a statement. “While the situation is very different in Ontario, this ultimate federal legislation should only be considered on a measured and proportional basis, in locations where it is truly needed.”

Ontario had previously announced potential fines of up to $100,000, up to a year in jail, and seized commercial and personal licences for those who block critical infrastructure including 400-Series highways, airports and railways.