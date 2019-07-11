Freightliner’s online community deepens focus on careers

PORTLAND, Ore. – Freightliner Trucks has expanded its Team Run Smart career- and business-improvement platform to include a deeper focus on employment opportunities, the company said Thursday.

There are some 63,000 members in the online community, which was launched in 2012.

“Our goal is to leverage our Team Run Smart platform to address the issues related to truck driving, educate those who are considering a career in driving, and help those who are already drivers to be successful,” said Mike McHorse, director of channel marketing for Freightliner Trucks.

“It’s essential to communicate all the different opportunities the industry offers to help recruit and retain professionals in trucking.”

The company has also added a lineup of drivers representing five distinct categories in the profession to serve as industry resources to the community.

The drivers will be on hand this week at the 40th Annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree at the Iowa 80 Truckstop, in Walcott, Iowa.

“Team Run Smart has truly evolved into a place where community members can share best practices with each other, as well as discuss their stories, challenges and successes,” said McHorse.

“The new enhancements serve to deepen and broaden those conversations.”

Freightliner Trucks is a division of Daimler Trucks North America.