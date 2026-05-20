Fuel Transport, Kenvue run electric delivery pilot in Ontario

Montreal-based Fuel Transport is testing out an electric freight delivery route in the Greater Toronto Area in a joint pilot with consumer health company Kenvue Canada.

The companies said in a news release that the project — known as Electric Loop or eLoop — launched in January this year and uses an electric truck on a short-haul, multi-stop delivery route across the GTA.

Through the pilot, Fuel and Kenvue are evaluating the EV’s operational performance, energy efficiency and emissions impacts in dense urban environments, as well as in winter conditions.

(Photo: Fuel Transport)

“This is an exciting milestone and important step forward for our company,” said CEO of Fuel Transport, Robert Piccioni. “Thanks to support from Kenvue, we’re able to test this technology in a real-world setting, helping us better understand how it can evolve our long-term operational goals to build more flexible and future-forward solutions for our clients.”

Kenvue — which owns brands like Aveeno, Johnson’s, Listerine, Neutrogena and Tylenol — added the pilot aligns with its broader supply chain sustainability efforts.

“As a manufacturer with a large and complex Canadian supply chain, partnering with Fuel allows us to pilot practical ways to advance a more resilient and sustainable transportation network,” said Chris Mascella, senior director of supply chain Canada at Kenvue.



