Fuso celebrates launch of its zero-emissions light-duty truck in New York

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Daimler Trucks’ Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corp. celebrated the launch of the Fuso eCanter in New York City today, the world’s first series-produced all-electric light-duty truck.

U.S., European and Japanese customers will receive their eCanter starting this year, with 500 expected to receive the vehicle in the next two years.

“In times, when everybody is talking about electric trucks, we are the first to actually commercialize a series produced all-electric truck,” said Marc Llistosella, president and CEO of Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus and head of Daimler Trucks Asia. “Having a long history in alternative drivetrains, we are proud to step into this new era. Our Fuso eCanter comes with years of customer testing, and the assurance of parts, services, and warranty through our global Fuso dealership network.”

The first eCanter trucks were provided were provided to UPS and four New York City-based non-profit – Wildlife Conservation Society, New York Botanical Garden, Habitat for Humanity New York City, and Big Reuse Brooklyn.

“At UPS, we constantly evaluate and deploy advanced technologies that enable sustainable, innovative solutions for our fleet,” said Carlton Rose, president of global fleet maintenance and engineering for UPS. “Electric trucks make our fleet both cleaner and quieter, adding to our already more than 8,500 alternative drivetrain vehicles in service today. We have a long-standing global relationship with Daimler, and we welcome the opportunity to trial the Fuso eCanter as UPS continues to realize the benefits of electric trucks.”

