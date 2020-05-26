Geenevasen joins TruckRight as marketing lead

BELLEVILLE, Ont. — TruckRight Data Management has named Katrina Geenevasen its new marketing manager.

Geenevasen joins the team from ReFINEd Kingston Magazine and her own content marketing firm, and will be responsible for developing a corporate marketing strategy, managing the marketing team, and conducting outside sales. She will also oversee promotional events and implement new marketing initiatives.

“I’m thrilled to become part of the TruckRight family,” she said. “I am looking forward to leveraging my experience and using it to move the company forward.”

“TruckRight’s ongoing B2B growth strategy and concerted effort to be seen as the industry standard demanded an addition to the leadership team,” says president Dirk Kupar. “In Kat’s new role as marketing manager, she will lead and inspire the marketing team. Once you meet Kat, I think you will agree that Kat’s infectious energy and positive outlook make her the perfect candidate.”