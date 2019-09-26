Geotab unveils accelerator for startups

TORONTO, Ont. – Geotab has unveiled Torque Labs, a smart cities and transportation accelerator program designed to supply start-up businesses with funding, mentors, coaches, and access to Geotab resources.

Innovations that emerge from the program will offer added value for existing users of Geotab’s telematics systems, and potentially open unexplored markets, the company says.

“Torque Labs has three companies enrolled and is currently accepting applications,” said Glenn Jamieson, vice-president of corporate development at Geotab. “In addition to the initial funding, the participating teams will have access to the robust Geotab platform, including the aggregate datasets derived from the more than 1.8 million Geotab connected vehicles around the world.”

Existing participants are focusing on projects ranging from data-driven driver training programs, to asset tracking, and smart city planning through artificial intelligence and deep learning.

Opportunities will be available in big data and analytics, fleet management, supply chain, autonomous vehicles, smart cities, asset tracking, hardware relating to the internet of things (IoT), electric vehicles and vehicle sharing.

“As technology around us is developing so quickly, it is important for us to stay on the cutting edge of the industry by continuously innovating and staying proactive in the marketplace,” said Neil Cawse, CEO at Geotab. “We want to empower individuals, start-ups and companies to create future innovations that will aid in the continuous technological transformation of our cities and transportation systems.”

Geotab recently opened its 90,000-sq.ft. headquarters in Oakville, Ont., in addition to new space in nearby Waterloo. It now has more than 1,000 employees, representing a 40% growth in the past year.