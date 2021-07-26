GFL’s Unifor-represented drivers ratify collective deal

Workers at GFL Environmental Hamilton recently ratified a collective agreement following a challenging round of negotiations.

Unifor represents about 180 members who primarily drive and operate commercial waste/ recycling trucks and do residential pickup in Hamilton-Wentworth but also service commercial customers in Brantford-Brant county and Norfolk-Haldimand counties.

Unifor Local 4268 at GFL Environmental ratified a collective agreement. (CNW Group/Unifor)

“Unifor Local 4268 members at GFL showed their solidarity in this round of negotiations, and their support for the bargaining committee helped secure this great collective agreement during a difficult time,” said Local 4268 president Debbie Montgomery.

The new collective agreement was ratified by a vote of the membership on July 22 and will be in effect until April 26, 2025.

Highlights include full retroactive pay from April 27 in addition to a $500 signing bonus for all members on the seniority lists, hourly pay increases of between $2.30 and $3.55, as well as increases for benefits such as boot and tool allowances, life insurance and medical plan improvements. The contract also secured improved vacation benefits for members with 15 years of service.

The contract also includes a newly negotiated women’s advocate position and provisions for substance abuse and mental health support, programs that support workers’ safety and mental health.