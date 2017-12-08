Gincor buys Cross Country Trailers

MATTAWA, Ont. — Gincor announced today that it has purchased Cross Country Trailers.

“We see tremendous opportunity in this facility and the workforce made up of people from a great community,” said Gincor president and CEO Luc Stang. “We plan to maintain jobs, invest in the site, and to actually increase the workforce as we bring Cross Country into the Gincor Group family. We will be reaching out to community partners and letting them know that we see great potential here.”

Gincor began with a single facility four decades ago in the town of Mattawa, Ontario, around 40 minutes outside of North Bay. In the last five years, Gincor has been ranked one of Canada’s Fastest Growing Companies, and staff numbers have grown from 40 to almost 500.

This past June, the company formed a partnership with and acquired DEL Equipment, which added seven new locations and gives the company coast-to-coast presence.

“We know there has been some uncertainty for the community, and we look forward to moving ahead together and creating a new success story for the men and women that make up the team here,” Stang said.

The company is currently updating and broadening its branding to be known as Gincor Truck and Trailer Werx.