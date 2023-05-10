Global Trucking Trends: Europe’s driver shortage a focus during Year of Skills

Europe’s shortage of truck drivers will be in the spotlight this year as the European Commission recognizes the Year of Skills, officially launched during Europe Day on May 9.

According to IRU reports, the continent’s existing shortage of 600,000 bus and truck drivers will expand to almost 2 million personnel by 2026 if existing trends are not addressed.

“The EU needs to promote reskilling and upskilling to boost the competitiveness of companies and realize the digital and green transitions,” Raluca Marian, IRU director – EU advocacy, said in a press release.

“As proposed by the EU, a special focus must be put on engaging more people, particularly women and young people, in the labor market.”

One focus is to attract workers from outside the EU, and the IRU is calling for a framework to attract, train and exchange third-country driving licences.

