GLS Canada acquires Altimax Courier

Parcel, freight, and logistics provider GLS Canada has acquired 100% of the shares of Moncton, N.B.-based Altimax Courier, a company offering air and ground service in Atlantic Canada.

“It is with much excitement that we welcome Wes Penwarden and the entire Altimax team to our GLS family,” GLS Canada president Rick Barnes said in a news release. “Altimax has been both a client and a supplier to GLS for 17 years and we have always appreciated the exceptional commitment to quality they offered throughout the Atlantic provinces.”

Wes Penwarden, president of Altimax said, “This transaction is a new page in our history as we are now part of a fantastic international network. This is a great day for our employees, clients and partners.”

Gregg Keating assumed ownership of Altimax Courier in 2006, following the death of his father Charles Keating.

The business offers next-day services within the Maritimes and Newfoundland, and two-day service between the Maritimes and Ontario/Quebec. It operates 10 locations.