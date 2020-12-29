Goodyear continues to support hospitals

ARLINGTON, Texas – Goodyear is making a donation of $20,000 this year to mark the 85th annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.

The donation will go to Scottish Rite for Children and Children’s Health SM hospitals, the company said Tuesday.

Goodyear will continue to support Scottish Rite for Children and Children’s Health SM hospitals during the game. (Photo: Goodyear)

There will be no traditional hospital visits during this year’s game due to Covid-19. Instead, Goodyear will make a virtual in-game tribute that features photos from prior years’ hospital visits, the company said.

Goodyear and the Cotton Bowl have also created custom helmets – each featuring the respective hospital’s logo.

They will be signed by participating teams’ head coaches and captains and delivered to the hospitals after the game.

Goodyear and the Cotton Bowl have created custom helmets for the game. (Photo: Goodyear)

“We’re incredibly thankful for the tremendous contributions Scottish Rite for Children and Children’s Health make within their communities,” said Karen Maroli, Goodyear’s vice-president of marketing.

“Now more than ever, we are committed to demonstrating our support of these hospitals and the dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to help so many families.”

Goodyear has been a title sponsor since 2014.

The 2020 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between the University of Florida and the University of Oklahoma will kick off Dec. 30 at 7:00 p.m. CST, with live broadcast provided by ESPN.