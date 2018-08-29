GoRight hires new senior director of fleet maintenance

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — GoRight has named Bob Hammond as senior director of fleet maintenance.

This is a new role for the company.

Hammond brings more than 35 years of industry knowledge and experience to the GoRight team and customers. His has vast expertise in fleet management and parts sales.

“He provides tremendous value to our customers in ensuring we provide the optimal service along with industry-leading analytics that optimizes our customers fleet management processes, ultimately lowering their total cost of ownership. Bob is dedicated and committed to providing cost-effective solutions that help our customers grow their business. We’re excited to have Bob join the GoRight team and be a part of our continued growth!,” the company said in a release.