Great Dane appoints Cohen interim CEO

Great Dane has appointed Mel Cohen as interim chief executive officer, the company announced May 11.

Cohen has served as a member of Great Dane’s board of advisors for a long time now, and brings nearly 40 years of operating leadership and industrial manufacturing experience to this role.

The company said his familiarity with Great Dane and the trailer industry positions him to support the execution of its long-term strategy while the search for a permanent CEO continues.

(Photo: Great Dane)

Great Dane also announced that president and chief operating officer Rick Mullininx will retire effective Dec. 31, 2026. Mullininx will remain in his current role through the end of the year to support the leadership transition, the company said.