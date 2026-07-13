Great Dane names Martin chief commercial officer

Great Dane has appointed Eddie Martin executive vice president and chief commercial officer, effective Aug. 3.

Martin will lead the trailer manufacturer’s commercial strategy and sales organization, overseeing initiatives aimed at driving revenue growth, strengthening customer relationships and aligning commercial operations across the business.

(Photo: Great Dane)

He brings more than 30 years of commercial leadership experience in the manufacturing and industrial sectors.

Most recently, Martin served as senior vice president of sales at PCNA. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership positions including president at WestRock, chief commercial officer at GE Industrial Services, and chief marketing officer at GE Appliances.

“Eddie brings a strong combination of strategic experience, commercial expertise, and proven leadership that will be instrumental as we continue building on Great Dane’s momentum,” said Mel Cohen, Great Dane CEO, in a news release.

“His track record of driving growth and developing high-performing teams makes him an outstanding addition to our leadership team. We are excited to welcome Eddie and are confident his leadership will create lasting value for our customers, strengthen our dealer network, and support the long-term growth of our company.”